WSSP chief inspects water & cleanliness services

PESHAWAR: Chief Executive Officer, Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP), Syed Zafar Ali Shah, has launched ‘Awami Rabita Mohim’ and inspected provision of water and sanitation services in various localities.

Under the drive, the chief executive officer will personally inspect water supply and cleanliness of all union councils (UCs) under WSSP’s jurisdiction.

Flanked by Zonal Manager Tariq Aziz, managers for solid waste, water supply, and municipal inspectors, he inspected sanitation in Paharipura, Sarbulandpura, Sethi Town, Haji Camp and other adjacent localities. He met shopkeepers, traders, locals and heard their complaints.

Syed Zafar Ali Shah informed the locals that WSSP provided three kinds of services - water supply, sanitation and fumigation in streets and roads and doing its best to ensure that everyone has access to clean water and sanitation.

The WSSP chief told them about the timings when sanitation staff of WSSP would come and pick the waste. Several shopkeepers were warned that they would be fined if front of their shops were found littered with trash. “Moreover, drains are for draining sewerage water out of the city and not for throwing waste in them,” he told shopkeepers who were found throwing waste in drains. The chief executive officer directed water supply staff to disconnect several running water taps on the roadside and warned the shopkeepers against using them. He also checked the registration of the water connections and urged them to ensure timely payment of their bills. Syed Zafar Ali Shah urged the shopkeepers and vendors to pack the waste in degradable plastic bags and dump them in WSSP waste bins instead of throwing them on streets and drains. “The community has to play a major role by properly dumping waste,” he told them. He directed the zonal managers to reconstruct drains that were causing water accumulation on streets and replace the old water supply lines.

The municipal inspectors were directed to ensure regular visits of localities assigned to him and shared their numbers with the community. He noted down the problems and complaints of the locals and assured that they would be solved as soon as possible. The chief executive officer had a gathering with the community at Sarbulandpura where locals informed him about water and sanitation problems. He said that the objectives of clean and green Peshawar would be hard to achieve without the community’s cooperation. The WSSP chief directed the manager water supply to check the pressure of all tube-wells and assure that water could reach every house and asked him to disconnect all unregistered water connections.