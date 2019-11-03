close
Sun Nov 03, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 3, 2019

Cop killed in Karachi laid to rest in Mirpurkhas

Karachi

A Shah Latif Town policeman who was gunned down on the outskirts of the city was laid to rest on Saturday.

A 38-year-old cop, Muhammad Ashraf, son of Muhammad Sadiq, was injured in a firing incident that took place late on Friday night in Sector 16-B within the jurisdiction of the Shah Latif police station.

He was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Police said that the deceased cop was sitting near his home when some unidentified people shot him over unexplained reasons. He was shot once in the abdomen and died due to excessive bleeding.

The suspects behind the incident were yet to be traced. However, police suspected personal enmity as a possible motive behind the incident. His body was taken to Mirpurkhas, his hometown, where he was laid to rest.

He was posted to the Shah Latif police station from the past four months after he was transferred from the Memon Goth police station. He was a father of four daughters and a son. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr Syed Kaleem Imam also took notice of the incident and sought a detailed report from District Malir SSP.

A case has been registered while an investigation is underway.

