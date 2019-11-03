Father, son shot dead in Quaidabad

A man and his son were gunned down in the Quaidabad area on Saturday night.

The incident took place in Madina Colony within the remits of the Shah Latif police station. Station House Offier (SHO) Rana Maqsood said responding to information, police vans rushed to the scene and shifted 55-year-old Farooq and his son, 23-year-old Haris, to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where they succumbed to their injures. The officer said, according to the initial investigation, a few family members had gathered at their house to resolve some family dispute but suddenly the conversation turned violent and some participants of the gathering opened indiscriminate fire and killed them. The killers fled the scene.

Farooq was a transporter while his son used to look after his father’s business. They received multiple bullet wounds at their upper torso. Police had gathered the spent bullet casing and they had been sent to Sindh police laboratory for examination. A case has been registered while an investigation is underway.