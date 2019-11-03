close
Sun Nov 03, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 3, 2019

Father, son shot dead in Quaidabad

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
November 3, 2019

A man and his son were gunned down in the Quaidabad area on Saturday night.

The incident took place in Madina Colony within the remits of the Shah Latif police station. Station House Offier (SHO) Rana Maqsood said responding to information, police vans rushed to the scene and shifted 55-year-old Farooq and his son, 23-year-old Haris, to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where they succumbed to their injures. The officer said, according to the initial investigation, a few family members had gathered at their house to resolve some family dispute but suddenly the conversation turned violent and some participants of the gathering opened indiscriminate fire and killed them. The killers fled the scene.

Farooq was a transporter while his son used to look after his father’s business. They received multiple bullet wounds at their upper torso. Police had gathered the spent bullet casing and they had been sent to Sindh police laboratory for examination. A case has been registered while an investigation is underway.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Karachi