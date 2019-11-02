Woman found dead with python around neck in US snake house

WASHINGTON: A 36-year-old woman has been found dead with a python wrapped around her neck in a home in the midwestern US state of Indiana which housed around 140 snakes, police said.

The body of Laura Hurst was discovered on Wednesday in the house in Oxford, Sergeant Kim Riley, a state police spokesman, said in a statement. Hurst, of Battle Ground, Indiana, had an eight-foot (2.4-meter) reticulated python wrapped around her neck. Medics attempted to revive her but their efforts were unsuccessful. “She appears to have been strangled by the snake,” Riley told the Lafayette Journal & Courier newspaper.