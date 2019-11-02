close
Sat Nov 02, 2019
AFP
November 2, 2019

4 Killed at Halloween party shooting in California

World

AFP
November 2, 2019

LOS ANGELES, United States: At least four people were killed and several wounded in a shooting at a Halloween party near San Francisco, local authorities and media reported. The shooting took place at a rented Airbnb home around Thursday night in Orinda, around 17 miles (30 km) northeast of San Francisco, according to NBC Bay Area news. “Orinda homicide update - four fatalities, several injuries,” the Contra Costa County sheriff’s office tweeted early Friday. Three people were killed and nine others wounded in a Halloween party south of Los Angeles late Tuesday, local media reported.

