Man held for rape bid

LAHORE:Mustafabad police registered a case against a man for rape attempt on a girl. The accused identified as Danish Masih of Dharampura attempted to rape a nine-year-old girl. However, the accused’s attempt was foiled by the victim’s sister by raising hue and cry. :Locals reached the spot, caught the accused and handed over him to the police.

House gutted: A fire broke out in a house at Hakeem Chowk at PIA Colony on Friday. The cause of the fire was stated to be short circuit. Upon being informed, firefighters rushed to the scene and extinguished fire after hectic efforts. No casualty was reported.

suicide: A 22-year-old youth committed suicide by hanging himself with a rope in the house of his uncle in the Kot Lakhpat area on Friday. The deceased identified as Naveed came to the house of his maternal uncle at Chand Rai Road, Kot Lakhpat, where he tied a rope to a ceiling fan and hanged himself to death. According to his family sources, he was mentally deranged.

Girl dies: A 23-year-old girl died under mysterious circumstances in Raiwind City on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Ishrat. She was taken to a local hospital after her condition suddenly went critical. However, she expired a few hours after her admission to hospital.