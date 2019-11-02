Luggage scanner at railway station not functional for a year

LAHORE:Luggage scanning machine at Lahore railway station has not been working for over one year, The News has learnt.

According to details, the luggage scanning machine was installed at Lahore Railway Station when Khawaja Saad Rafique was railways minister. Some mechanical problems were found in the machine more than one year ago and it was not repaired by the authorities so far.

The purpose of the luggage scanner was to ensure safety of the passengers by checking that any explosive material was not taken inside the trains. After going through the scanner a security-clearance tag is pasted on the luggage to show that it is clear for loading. Now, there are strong chances that some miscreants can shift explosive material, weapons and other dangerous items from one place to other without going through scanner. When contacted, Quratul Ain, spokesperson for Pakistan Railways said, “SP railways had been directed by the railway authorities to make the scanner functional at the earliest but they were still out of order. It will take some time to repair the machine while the walk-through gates are functional and they are being monitored for security of passengers. She said extra Railway Police Force had also been deputed at the stations to watch any irregularity.”

She said, “The railway staff inside the trains i.e., STEs and guards have also been directed to improve their checking and they are given permission by the DS office to check the luggage inside the trains if they sense something wrong or any inflammable item is noticed. Raiwind station is specially taking care of the gas cylinders if anyone is carrying them. Cylinders are being confiscated then and there, and handed over to Railway police.”