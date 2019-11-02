3,445 emergency victims rescued last month

Rawalpindi:Dr. Abdur Rahman, head of the Rescue-1122, carried out performance review of emergency operations in Rawalpindi during monthly review meeting to ensure quality emergency care without any discrimination. Dr Abdur Rahman and all officers pray Fateha for the Shuhda of Rahimyar Khan train incident and also pray for the injured for their quick recovery. It has been observed that 3,445 victims of emergencies were rescued in 3,480 rescue operations during the month of October in all over the Rawalpindi district.

In Rawalpindi Rescue 1122 rescued 3,445 victims of emergencies in the month of October while responded to 3,480 emergency calls which includes 1,168 road traffic accidents, 1,835 medical emergencies, 100 fire emergencies, 83 crime calls and 329 other miscellaneous emergencies. Furthermore out of 3,445 rescued victims 1,194 have been provided first aid at the site and 2,135 were shifted to the hospital after provision of emergency medical treatment by the trained paramedics of Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi.