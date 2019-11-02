Chairman NAB says bureau impartial

SUKKUR: Chairman National Accountability Bureau, (NAB), Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal has said his institution is strictly following impartiality in the ongoing accountability drive.

During his visit to the NAB Sukkur office, the chairman NAB reviewed the progress of investigations, especially of some important corruption cases. He said the NAB has prioritized the conclusive end of all mega corruption cases and making sure to retrieve all the looted money from the corrupt elements, despite their political and social standing.

Javed Iqbal said the Bureau has filed as many as 600 references in the past two years besides getting back Rs 71 billion from the white-collared criminals and returned the money to the national exchequer. He also directed the investigation officers to complete pending and ongoing investigations and inquiries as early as possible.

The chairman NAB said corruption is the biggest hurdle in the country’s prosperity and development, adding that the Bureau is committed to thwarting the menace from Pakistan. He said NAB is working to eliminate the corruption and corrupt practices from the country. He said nobody could ever imagine that ex-PMs and former president would be probed for their ‘alleged’ corruption cases.

Javed Iqbal expressed his concerns over some of the Bureau’s operational staffers involved in alleged corruption and said would soon disclose the names of some officers who were found dishonest, inefficient and corrupt. He said he has warned them to rectify their mistakes.

The NAB chairman said the white-collar crimes have infected the entire society. He directed all the NAB Sukkur to call alleged accused of corruption cases through call-up notices and not by phone calls.