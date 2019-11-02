PVCA grieved by Ashiq’s death

KARACHI: The Pakistan Veterans Cricket Association (PVCA) has expressed sorrow at the sudden death of its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nawab Ashiq Hussain Qureshi, who suffered a fatal heart attack on Thursday night in Lahore.

“We have all been shattered and in immense grief since we heard the news of Ashiq’s death,” PVCA chairman Fawad Ijaz Khan said in a statement on Friday. Ashiq felt pain in chest and was taken to a hospital around 10pm on Thursday but died on the way.

Ashiq died at the age of 70 years, leaving behind his widow and four daughters. His funeral prayers will be held at the Race Course Park, Polo Ground, Jail Road, Lahore, at 11am on Saturday (today). He will be buried in his ancestral town of Multan.

“Ashiq had been the CEO of the PVCA since 2006,” Fawad said. “He joined the PVCA in 1998, one year after its formation. He was engaged in many social and philanthropic activities. He was also Honorary Consul General of France in Lahore,” he added.

Ashiq was the son of late Nawab Sadiq Hussain Qureshi, a former Governor of Punjab, and first cousin of current foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Meanwhile, the PVCA has decided to postpone the northern region final as well as the national final of the 20th Seniors Cup which were due to be played on November 3 and November 10, respectively.