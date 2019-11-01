close
Fri Nov 01, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 1, 2019

Navy conducts rescue operation in Thatta, Sajawal

National

November 1, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy conducted rescue operation in suburb areas of Keti Bandar and Shah Bandar in Thatta and Sajawal districts of interior Sindh which were affected by sea cyclonic storm 'Kyarr', the spokesman of Pakistan Navy said.

Pakistan Navy reacted promptly and dispatched the rescue teams along with requisite equipment and boats to the affected sites of Goths Thakar Kario, Hajamro of Keti Bandar and Gul Muhammad and Abbas Jatt Goths of Shah Bandar.

A large number of people including women, kids and elderly were evacuated to safer places by Pakistan Navy rescue boats. Pak Marines also facilitated the locals in construction/ building of protective bunds.

