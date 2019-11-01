Research conference concludes at SBBWU

PESHAWAR: The three-day 5th International Multidisciplinary Research Conference (IMRC) on Global Prosperity through Research and Sustainable Development concluded at the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University.

The event was jointly organised with Sarhad University of Science & Technology (SUIT), Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan (Awkum) and the University of Malakand under a series of conferences aimed to provide a multidisciplinary platform to the research community on a large scale.

The conference provided a forum to the researchers to present research work and contribute to the socio-economic development.

It provided an opportunity for sharing knowledge and experience to inspire young researchers and scientists for playing their role in research for sustainable development.

The event was aimed at the promotion of interdisciplinary interactions and discussion on issues related to global prosperity to attain sustainable development goal (SDGs) through research.

A total 360 papers were received in four disciplines (natural sciences, management sciences, CS & IT and social sciences) including 23 posters, 102 papers in social sciences, 35 in engineering and

IT, and 70 in natural sciences.

Several presenters from Pakistan along with international delegates from USA, Turkey, Egypt and Brazil shared their work on the theme. In the concluding ceremony, the keynote speaker Prof Dr Patrick McNamara (University of Nebraska, US) presented his paper.

The academician explained the role of culture in the sustainable development of a society. He dwelt at the different aspects of culture that a society adopts and the variety of ways in which sustainable growth may be ensured.

SBBWU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Razia Sultana thanked the collaborating varsities and the delegates for sharing research and knowledge.

She said that 80 percent of the delegates were youth, which was a moment of pride as the younger generation knew the importance of the research.

The vice-chancellor said youths were adding valuable findings in different fields of research and thus helping the world by providing practical solutions to the problems of the community.

She said that among many other factors contributing to sustainable development, a sustainable political system plays a very important role.

Vice-Chancellor of the Sarhad University of Science and Technology Engr Dr Salimur Rehman stated that after a strong emphasis of Higher Education Commission on the research, the universities had taken measures to ensure quality research and it’s a proud moment to declare that Pakistan was now among one of the quality research contributors in the world.

The academician suggested that after every research conference, a charter or recommendations should be forwarded to the policymakers to ensure the practical implication of the solutions to the problems.