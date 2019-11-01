Khanzada Khan insists can’t even think of leaving PPP

MARDAN: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP)’s former senator Khanzada Khan said on Thursday that it was his moral obligation to resign from the Senate after his son joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Talking to The News, he said he had spent most part of his life in the PPP and would like to remain in it. “I can’t even think of leaving the party,” he insisted.

Khanzada Khan said he was elected senator on the PPP ticket and when his son joined PTI he opted to quit his Senate seat on moral grounds.

He claimed he faced hurdles and financial problems when his party and party leadership were in crises, but he braved all the odds and remained associated with the PPP.

Sources close to Khanzada Khan told The News that in the intra-party election, the PPP was divided into three groups. Khanzada had supported Humayun Khan for the office of provincial president of the party.

They said after the intra-party polls, the grouping continued and the rival groups started creating hurdles for Khanzada Khan. The sources said due to differences in the PPP, the party did not allot ticket to his son Zeeshan Khanzada, which disappointed his family members. Several parties, according to the sources, invited Khanzada Khan to join them, but he refused to quit the PPP. However, his son did not see his future in the party and decided to join the PTI.