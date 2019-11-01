close
Fri Nov 01, 2019
SA
Saeed Ahmed
November 1, 2019

Cuba to enhance ties with Pakistan in various fields

Islamabad

Islamabad :Cuba wanted to enhance its cooperation with Pakistan in biotechnology, healthcare, trade, investment and other sectors as both countries have good potential to cooperate with each other in multiple fields to achieve beneficial results. This was said by Dr. Roberto Morales Ojeda, Vice President of Cuba while addressing the business community at Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI). Gabriel Tiel Capote Ambassador of Cuba in Pakistan, Alberto Blanco Silva Director of Asia and Oceania Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Cuba, Dr. Nestor Marimon Torres Director of International Relations Ministry of Public Health of Cuba and others were in his delegation.

Vice President of Cuba said that promoting bilateral trade should be the key focus of both countries as Cuba and Pakistan could exchange many products and services with each other including natural health products. He said that Cuba was analysing the contracting manufacturing with Pakistan for some pharma products. He said that Cuba was not endowed with enough natural and mineral resources and its leadership focused on knowledge economy by promoting science including biotechnology. He said that Pakistan could benefit by strengthening its cooperation with Cuba in science and technology. He said that Cuba could also help Pakistan in overcoming hepatitis, polio and other diseases. He said that Cuba has brought constitutional reforms to promote foreign investment and urged that Pakistani investors should explore Cuba for JVs and investment.

