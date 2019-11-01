Workers demand equal opportunities

workers of the country have demanded equal opportunities, access to quality education that is regulated, uniform and accessible to all.

In Pakistan where 25 million children are out of school due to poverty of their parents, it is imperative that the government, policy makers and all political parties address abject poverty and unemployment, ensure social protection, raise dignity of work and make effort for elimination of irrational gap between the rich and poor. These views were expressed by veteran trade union leader Khurshid Ahmad while addressing the students who completed a six-month free training diploma course at Bakhtiar Labour Hall here on Thursday. Lahore Electric Supply Company Director General Azia Shoaib urged the students to continue to work hard to raise their knowledge and skills in their field for better future. He appreciated the efforts of Trade Union Movement for providing free modern education facility to the children of the workers. Rana Shaukat Ali, principal of the institute, said that All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union CBA had been providing free computer education facilities in all major cities of the country to the children of the working class people in order to provide them with modern technical education and build their character.