Fri Nov 01, 2019
November 1, 2019

Labourer strangled to death

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
November 1, 2019

A labourer was strangled to death in the Ayub Goth area on Thursday. Police said the incident took place near the Noor Khan police post in Ayub Goth within the limits of the Sohrab Goth police station. They added that unidentified suspects also stole cash and a mobile phone in the victim's possession before they fled.

As the body was found, rescue workers reached the scene and transported it to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities. The deceased was identified as 25-year-old Ahmed Ali, son of Usman. Police said the victim's family told them that Ali left home on the night between Wednesday and Thursday after someone had contacted him on his mobile phone. He did not return and the family found his body in the morning.

The victim was a labourer who worked at a cattle farm in Karachi. He hailed from Shikarpur and had married around seven months ago. Police said unidentified persons first tortured him and later strangled him to death before fleeing with his cash and mobile phone. The motive behind the incident is yet to be ascertained. Police said they are investigating the case from different angles.

