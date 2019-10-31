Man killed in Mohmand blast

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GHALLANAI: A man was killed in a blast in Ambar tehsil in Mohmand district here on Wednesday, official sources said.The sources said that the man identified as Abdullah, son of SherBahadur, was killed in the blast caused by an improvised explosive device at ShataiMaina in Ambar.The man was critically injured in the blast and died on the spot.
