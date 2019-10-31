LHC suspends Pemra notification on barring TV anchors

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has suspended Pemra notification barring media anchors from participating as guest in TV shows.The petition against Pemra orders for stopping TV anchor persons from appearing as guest in TV shows came up for hearing before the LHC bench headed by Justice Shahid Waheed on Wednesday.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Pemra have been made respondents in the petition.

The petitioner took the plea that Pemra on October 28 imposed ban on journalists from appearing in other TV shows as experts. He said ban was also slapped on inviting guests on their own sweet will.

The petitioner told the court that Pemra can impose ban under section 27 of the ordinance on any TV programme in specific circumstances, but this directive should be suspended besides setting aside the orders of barring journalists from participating in TV programmes.

The LHC after hearing the arguments of the petitioner suspended the Pemra notification. In this regard, leading journalist Hamid Mir said Pemra through dictation is making mockery of freedom of expression law. He said Pemra has no right to impose ban on anchor persons to participate as expert in some other TV channels or shows.