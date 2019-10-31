Lebanon reopens but crisis remains after PM resigns

BEIRUT: The resignation of Lebanon’s government under pressure from the street looked set to ease a two-week-old nationwide lockdown but protesters vowed they would keep pushing for deeper change. President Michel Aoun has not yet accepted Saad Hariri’s resignation as prime minister, with no clear solution emerging to a fresh political crisis that has drawn warnings from Lebanon’s foreign partners. On the ground, security forces reopened several roads that had remained mostly blocked by protesters since a proposed tax on calls via messaging apps sparked a wave of demonstrations on October 17.