Thu Oct 31, 2019
MRM
Mohammad Riaz Mayar
October 31, 2019

PPP leader Khanzada Khan’s son joins PTI

National

MARDAN: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Zeeshan Khanzada has resigned from the basic membership of the party and announced to join the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Zeeshan Khanzada met Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad last night and showed his intention to join the PTI. Defence Minister Pervez Khattak was also present during the meeting. It may be noted that Zeeshan Khanzada’s family has been affiliated with the PPP since its inception. His father Khanzada Khan contested elections on PPP ticket and was twice elected Member of National Assembly from his native Mardan. He also remained senator twice. Khanzada Khan also served as president of the party in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Khanzada Khan’s family was victimised by the General ZiaulHaq regime and their business remained closed till 1988.

