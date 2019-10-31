Pak Women complete T20 series sweep against BD

LAHORE: Pakistan Women overcame Bangladesh in the third and final match by 28 runs to sweep the T20 series 3-0 here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.

After opting to bat, Pakistan crawled to 117 for 7 on the back of Javeria Khan’s half-century, and then restricted Bangladesh to 89 for eight in 20 overs. Opener Javeria hit a 48-ball 54, studded with seven fours. This was her second half-century on the trot after hammering 52 on Monday.

Omaima Sohail was the other Pakistani batter to have reached double figures with her 31 from 29 balls, which included two fours and a six. Bangladesh bowlers did exceptionally well to restrict Pakistan to a low total. Jahanara Alam picked up three wickets for 12 runs in four overs, while Rumana Ahmed grabbed two for 19.

Pakistan’s left-arm spinner Anam Amin provided the breakthrough in the second over of the visitors’ innings when she sent Sharmin Akhter and Sanjida Islam back to the pavilion in the space of three deliveries.

Bangladesh couldn't recover from that blow and kept losing wickets. Nigar Sultana (30 off 44) and Fargana Hoque (27 off 26) were the only notable scorers. Anam and debutant Saba Nazir finished with two wickets each for 10 and 22 runs, respectively.

Javeria was adjudged Player of the Match, while Bismah Maroof was named Pakistan's Player of the Series for scoring 108 runs in three matches at an average of 54. Jahanara Alam bagged Bangladesh's Player of the Series award for claiming nine scalps in three matches. The two sides will now meet in a two-match One-day International series at the same venue on November 2 and 4.