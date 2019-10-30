10 outlaws held

Islamabad: The Islamabad police on Tuesday arrested ten outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered stolen vehicle, bike, narcotics, valuables and weapons from them, a police spokesman said.

He said that Golra Police arrested two accused Ali Zain and Ali Asghar and recovered two 30-bore pistols along with ammunition from their possession.

CIA police arrested two motor bike lifters namely Mazher Mahmood and Jahnzaib and recovered stolen bike from their possession, while police also arrested accused Yar Jan and recovered one 30-bore illicit pistol from him. Shalimar police arrested accused Hassan Javid and recovered one 30-bore pistol from him.