Wed Oct 30, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 30, 2019

Enfrashare partners with Telenor

Business

KARACHI: Leading connectivity infrastructure provider, Enfrashare Pakistan Private Limited and Telenor Pakistan, one of Pakistan’s top mobile network operators, have entered into a long-term partnership agreement, a statement said on Tuesday.

Under the partnership, Enfrashare will help develop connectivity infrastructure and provide key services to Telenor; thereby, up-scaling connectivity and enabling them to focus on core business functions, it added.

The partnership aims at enhancing Pakistan’s critical communication infrastructure network, while allowing Telenor to meet its coverage and capacity requirements for rapidly growing data demands.

Owned by one of the largest groups in Pakistan – Engro Corporation Limited – Enfrashare was formed with the vision to help enhance digital connectivity across the country.

