High tides hit makeshift dykes, causing fear in fishing communities

HYDERABAD: High tides following Cyclone Kyarr destroyed makeshift embankments in many areas along the coastline in Thatta and Sujawal districts, resulting in sea water entering more than 25 villages, causing fear and panic among the people, witnesses said on

Tuesday.

So far, there has been no loss of infrastructure, but residents were facing high tides and the tense situation might continue for next two-three days, community activists said. Gulab Shah, a resident in Keti Bunder said breaches occurred in protective embankments in different areas, where sea water has entered houses.

“The sea is rough, and small boats have already returned to the coast, while the larger vessels

are returning to anchor after receiving alerts,” Shah said, adding that the fear of cyclone came at the time of natural high tides, which created panic among the coastal people.

Shah said the coastal communities had not witnessed such aggressive high tides since 1996 and “they felt vulnerable”. “Fishermen had recently heaved a sigh of relief when rains stopped in early October, so they could catch some shrimp and other commercially viable fish. But then, the suddenly rising sea increased their worries,” Shah observed.

There have been several warnings as the sea level was rising for the past three days near Thatta and Sujawal districts. After observing the rough weather due to Cyclone Kyarr, fishermen are returning back from the open sea towards traditional jetties near Thatta, Sujawal, Badin and suburbs of Karachi.

Fishermen families residing at scattered islands near Keti Bunder and Kharochhan in makeshift abodes, being familiar with such sea storms, as always took to their fishing boats ready with rations to stay safe.

In such situations, they adopt their traditional methods to keep their families safe on the boats or by taking shelter inside the mangroves forests, the community activists said.

Pakistan has 1,050km long coastline, including Sindh’s 350km and Balochistan’s 700km coast, which is prone to disaster. Pakistan Meteorology Department advisory said there is no direct threat to any coastal area of Pakistan; however, due to exceptionally strong winds around the systems and roughness in sea, low-lying islands may suffer by water intrusion due to high tides.

Noor Muhammad Thahimor of Jati neighbourhood said high tides have destroyed the protection wall in Shah Bunder area, which caused inundation of seven low-lying villages. “Families are trying to find safer places near there,” he said.

A similar situation has been witnessed in Kalka Chhan area near Jati. Thahimor said the frequency of sea storms has increased, causing panic among fishing communities.

Asif Bhati from Bhit Island, Keamari said fear was mounting in the fishing community of Karachi living along the 129km coastline after Cyclone Kyarr. “People with small boats have mostly returned, and now we are observing the situation as there is forecast of rains with heavy winds along the coastal area,” Bhati said.

Akhtar Shaikh from Rerhi Mayan, Bin Qasim Town said the level of sea water was rising above normal in spring tides. Sea water entered coastal villages in the suburban areas of Karachi, including Rehry Mayan, Dabla Village, Latt Basti, Chashma Goth and Jatt village, causing fear among people.