GSIS bag Inter-School Football trophy

ISLAMABAD: Global System of Integrated Studies (GSIS) outplayed West Minister in the final to lift the 10th Inter-School Football Tournament trophy played here at the GSIS.

The first half of the match was fiercely contested with ball often seen in the two boxes.

The second half was completely dominated by GSIS. The GSIS put up impressive show against their opponents and won the match 1-0.

As many as 20 teams of schools and colleges from the twin cities took part in the event.

Addressing the concluding ceremony, chief guest ex-Director CDA Sana Ullah Aman said the purpose of the tournament was to refrain youth from negative activities and provide them healthy activities.

He said the tournament would not only promote football in the country but would also help unearth the talent.

GSIS Principal Quratul Ain Ali Rizvi said the players indicated to unity, faith and discipline as the basic element of sportsperson and basic rule of team spirit and collaborated tasks.

She said the aim of the event was to provide best facilities to young potential football players besides organising tournaments in educational institutions.

Later the chief guest gave away trophies to the winner and running-up teams. Muhammad Hussain Haider of GSIS was declared player of the match. The GSIS won all the three finals of the under-14, under-16 and under-18 categories.