‘Kartarpur Corridor to bring peace to region’

LAHORE:President of Republic of Liberland Mr Vit Jedlicka praised Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's efforts for opening Kartarpur corridor and bringing peace to the region.

He said that Republic of Liberland commended the positive step taken by the Pakistan government towards the peace and harmony in the region by opening the Kartarpur corridor. In this situation when the two largest nuclear powers are in front of each other, positive action by Pakistan is the result of good foreign policy and Imran Khan's efforts, said Vit. President of Liberland said the new government changed its foreign policy improving relations with other countries that are well-appreciated.

Consul General of Pakistan Faisal Butt said that the Kartarpur transit would create an atmosphere of love and peace in both the countries of Pakistan and India. He said that opening of transit had created an atmosphere of trust among the minorities. He said that Pakistan and Liberland were trying to establish diplomatic relations and hopefully positive relations would be established soon.