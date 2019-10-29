Woman shot dead by husband over domestic dispute

LAHORE:A 23-year-old woman was shot dead by her husband over a domestic dispute in the Hurbanspura police limits here on Monday.

Police have removed the body to morgue for autopsy. The victim has been identified as Zunaira. On the day of the incident, the couple exchanged harsh words over which accused Ali Raza shot her dead and fled the scene. Police reached the scene after being informed and collected evidence.

FOUND DEAD: A 50-year-old man died under mysterious circumstances in the Gujjarpura police limits. Police removed the body to morgue. The victim yet to be identified was lying unconscious along roadside. Police reached the scene and shifted him to hospital for where doctors pronounced him as brought dead.

COPS INJURED: Two cops of Badamibagh police sustained fractures in their legs during a raid on a house where youngsters were doing firing in the air in a wedding ceremony. The victims identified as constables Raza and Sadaqat were shifted to hospital. Police arrested three people including bridegroom. A case has also been registered against them. Meanwhile, a 25-year-old woman received injuries after her Dupatta entangled in the wheel of a bike in Chung.

body FOUND: A 39-year-old man was found dead in the Shahdra Town police limits. Police removed the body to morgue. The victim has been identified as Ijaz Hussain. A police official claimed the victim was a drug addict and died of excessive use of drugs.

Peace body: Emphasising on national harmony CCPO BA Nasir has said minor differences should not eclipse broader interfaith harmony.

He was talking to a delegation of members from district peace committee Lahore who called on him here on Monday. The delegation led by eminent cleric Mufti Syed Ashiq Hussain was comprised of Hafiz Kazim Raza Naqvi, Allama Muhammad Zubair Virk and Allama Shakeel Ur Rehman Nasir. They appreciated security arrangements made by Lahore Police during Muharram, Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain and Urs of Data Sahib and presented the CCPO with "National Peace Award". BA Nasir thanked the visiting clerics and acknowledged the positive role of Ulema in making security arrangements foolproof.

ARRESTED: Police (Sadar Division) in its crackdown on criminals arrested 75 criminals and recovered over one lakh rupees, nine pistols, five rifles, one dagger, bullets, more than three-kg Charas and 242 litres of liquor. SP Sadar Division Bilal Zafar had directed concerned DSPs and SHOs to take strict action against criminal gangs. Accordingly Sadar Division Police busted 02 gangs and arrested its four members alongwith recoveries worth more than 01 lakh of rupees from them. Moreover, four proclaimed and target offenders of A&B categories in cases of theft, cheque dishonour, fraud and other crimes were arrested. Sadar Division Police arrested 15 criminals during its action against brothels. Police also arrested four criminals for violating of one wheelie and rental acts.

DRUG PEDDLERS: Police in its crackdown on drug peddlers around the educational institutions in the city arrested 670 peddlers. City Division Police arrested 145, Cantt Division 129, Civil Lines Division 57, Sadar Division 141, Iqbal Town Division 86 whereas Model Town Division Police arrested 112 during their crackdowns.

Police also recovered more than 230-kg charas, 400.5-grm ICE, 628-grm heroin, 24-kg and 280-grm opium, 1240 intoxicating capsules more than 11-kg Bhang and 5994 litres of liquor from the criminals.