Further investigations are underway. SIU arrests two

Personnel of the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) apprehended two suspects alleged to be involved in street crime.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Nauman Siddiqi, chief the SIU Karachi, said that his team had carried out a raid in the Liaquatabad area and arrested two men identified as Muhammad Asim and Naeem.

The team claimed finding weapons and cellphones on the suspects. The two were allegedly involved in a number of street crime cases and were wanted by the Awami Colony, Zaman Town, Nazimabad and North Nazimabad.

Moreover, the suspects were mostly active in North Nazimabad and Nazimabad. Further investigations are underway. He added that another raid was conducted by the SIU team in Surjani Town where they arrested three men identified as Zawar Ahmed, Ali Muhammad and Tariq Hussain, and seized three TT pistols, seven cellphones and a motorcycle, which was a stolen property of the Sharifabad Police Station.

The suspects were mostly involved in snatchings in Korangi, Korangi Causeway, Korangi Crossing and Mehmoodabad areas. Further investigationsare underway.