Sahiwal killings: Govt challenges suspects’ acquittal

LAHORE: The Punjab government moved the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday against the acquittal of suspects in Sahiwal killings case.

Additional Prosecutor General Punjab Abdul Samad filed the appeal on behalf of the prosecution department, questioning the acquittal of the suspects by an anti-terrorism court (ATC). The prosecution, through the appeal, submitted that the trial court ignored the case’s facts and acquitted the suspects.

The court not only failed to appreciate the video footage but also did not give due importance to forensic evidence, which weakened the case, it added. The prosecution further submitted that the trial court did not hold the case proceedings in-camera though it was a sensitive matter, adding the court also failed to provide protection to witnesses. The prosecution requested for setting aside the trial court’s verdict.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed the Punjab government to file an appeal against the verdict of the ATC, which on October 24 acquitted six Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) officials — Safdar Hussain, Ahsan Khan, Ramzan, Saifullah, Husnain and Nasir Nawaz, in the case by giving them benefit of doubt.

On January 19, four people – Muhammad Khalil, his wifeNabila, their teenage daughter Areeba and their friend Zeeshan Javed — were killed in an alleged shootout in Sahiwal, with the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel claiming they had killed a local commander of militant organisation Daesh and three others in the operation. Eyewitnesses, however, disputed the claim and said the people in the car did not fire at officials, nor were any explosives recovered from the vehicle.

Initially, the trial was conducted in Sahiwal, but the LHC ordered the transfer of the case from Sahiwal to Lahore while allowing a petition, filed by Khalil’s brother Jalil. The petitioner contended that they had been facing problems while attending trial proceedings in Sahiwal.