Wed Oct 30, 2019
Bureau report
October 28, 2019

Muqam blasts govt's policy on Kashmir

Peshawar

Bureau report
October 28, 2019

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) provincial president Amir Muqam on Sunday said Prime Minister Imran Khan would not be allowed to take a U-turn on Kashmir issue as the whole nation supported the Kashmiris for their liberation from Indian occupation.

“It was because of Imran Khan’s incompetence and wrong policies that the Indian prime minister has abolished the special status of Kashmir. During the last 72 years, no ruler in India could dare to take such steps but the weak and incapable government of PTI provided India this opportunity,” Muqam said while talking to media after leading the Kashmir Solidarity Rally in Mardan district.

He added that Imran Khan not only pushed the country toward economic collapse but also failed to get a resolution passed regarding Kashmir from the United Nations General Assembly.

Despite passage of 83 days, Imran Khan has not succeeded in garnering support for Kashmiris, he stated. He said PML-N would stand by the Kashmiris and would raise voice for them on every forum. Criticising the PTI-led government, he added, it failed to honour a single promise made with the people. Muqam said that his party would fully participate in the Azadi March and he would lead a rally of PML-N workers from KP on October 31.

