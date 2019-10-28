Security reviewed

Islamabad : The Islamabad police on Sunday reviewed overall security arrangements made to maintain law and order in the city especially in context of Azadi March announced by JUI-F.

The formal review of the arrangements was made in a meeting presided over by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and attended by all DIGs, AIG Special Branch, SSP (Traffic) and Zonal SPs.

The security plan in the city was reviewed and finalized after agreement between JUI-F and district administration regarding protest. The IGP directed to take every possible step to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens as it is amongst prime responsibility of the police.

He said that security steps would be taken as per law and law and order situation would be maintained. He said that he would himself review the security arrangements and directed to ensure effective coordination among all wings of Islamabad police.

Islamabad police chief directed the police officials to brief their subordinates about importance of duty and effective security measures. No sluggishness towards duties would be tolerated, he maintained.

He said that Islamabad police is ready to handle any kind of situation and morale of the each personnel of the force is high.