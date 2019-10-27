Nawaz suffers minor heart attack: Yasmin

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif suffered a minor heart attack a day earlier, making matters worse for his already critical condition due to unstable platelets count, which necessitated a minor modification in his treatment accordingly. “Mian Nawaz Sharif had a minor heart attack due to mild angina after he felt heart ache a day earlier,” confirmed Dr Yasmin Rashid, Punjab Minister for Health, but added that his treatment was managed properly.

“According to the ECG, conducted by Prof Dr Saqib Shafiq last evening, Nawaz Sharif’s condition is better now,” she told the media outside Services Institute of Medical Sciences on Saturday. Prof Dr Tahir Shamsi, haematologist from Karachi, Prof Dr Mahmood Ayyaz, principal SIMS/SHL and head of special medial board, Dr Saleem Cheema, medical superintendent Services Hospital, Prof Javed Chaudhry and other officers were also present.

According to the latest report, she said, Nawaz Sharif’s platelet count is 45,000 as timely treatment has improved the health of Nawaz Sharif. She said that correct diagnosis led to exact treatment as more complications could be possible without proper diagnosis. “Nawaz Sharif’s bone marrow is functioning properly and producing platelets normally,” she added.

Meanwhile, Dr Adnan Khan, Nawaz Sharif’s personal physician, in a series of twitter messages, said Nawaz Sharif is being managed on the lines of Acute ITP (Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura) treatment protocol, on Platelet Transfusions, IV Steroids & IV Immunoglobulins. The definitive diagnosis is yet to be ascertained.

He said that Mr. Sharif having severe atherosclerotic Coronary & Carotid Artery Disease with co-morbidities (HTN, DM, CKD) & because of subsequent serious effects of treatment developed NSTEMI (Non ST Elevation Myocardial Infarction); being managed on ACS protocol.

“Critical thrombocytopenia (low platelets count) and NSTEMI (non ST elevation myocardial infarction), both of serious nature and consequences, has made the clinical status extremely and critically unstable, putting health and life of Mr Sharif at risk,” he added.

Sources close to special medical board told The News that various cardiac tests i.e. trop-t and trop-i were positive indicating a minor heart attack. However, Prof Dr Saqib Shafi, professor of Cardiology and head of Punjab Institute of Cardiology, said that the echocardiography and ECG tests were normal.

Prof Mahmood Ayyaz said the angiography was not advisable considering Nawaz Sharif’s present health condition; however, the blood thinning medicine had been resumed. Besides, IVIG injection is being administered to increase platelets count. He made it clear that Nawaz Sharif was not on a ventilator, nor was there any need for it.

Dr Yasmin said the complications in disease increased naturally if the heart muscles were affected. All the medical reports of Nawaz Sharif were being discussed with his personal physician Dr Adnan. She said the treatment of Nawaz Sharif had been started after the diagnosis after conducting all tests, adding that blood pressure of Nawaz Sharif was in control since Saturday morning.

Prof Mahmood Ayyaz, Prof Dr Tahir Shamsi and Dr Saleem Cheema have also verified after meeting with Nawaz Sharif Saturday morning that he is feeling better. “The prescribed medication by the special medical board was benefiting Nawaz Sharif’s health,” they added.

The minister said Nawaz Sharif was a heart patient for a long time, adding that complications occur if diabetes and blood pressure of heart patient was uncontrolled. She said that Nawaz Sharif had always been a high-risk patient, who had had two heart operations besides suffering co-morbidities including uncontrolled sugar and blood pressure, kidney dysfunction, blood disorder and more.

“We did not provide false information regarding the medical condition of Nawaz Sharif,” she said, adding that there were two cardiologists in special medical board and therefore politics should not be done on the illness of Nawaz Sharif. She said that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was regularly being informed about the condition of Nawaz Sharif.

Regarding the health of Nawaz Sharif’s daughter, the minister said Maryam Nawaz’s all tests were normal. “She might be just worried about her father’s health,” she added. She said that a team of specialists was taking proper care of Nawaz Sharif, adding that Nawaz Sharif was fully satisfied with the treatment of Prof Dr Tahir Shamsi and all other doctors in the special medical board. She claimed that Pakistani doctors were of international repute; therefore the treatment of Nawaz Sharif’s morbidities was entirely possible in Pakistan.

Prof Dr Tahir Shamsi said that Nawaz Sharif’s condition had improved after correct diagnosis, saying his platelets count had increased from 2,000 to 45,000. “The platelets count will reach up to 150,000 within next week,” he said, adding that ITP required medication for a long time, which must be continued.

Meanwhile, the Services Hospital administration barred party leaders and others, except for family members, from meeting Nawaz Sharif, and asked the visitors to write down their views and sentiments in the message notebook, which will be conveyed to Nawaz Sharif. A large number of party workers gathered outside the hospital, who were raising slogans against Prime Minister Imran Khan and PTI government for allegedly being responsible for deterioration in health condition of Nawaz Sharif. They also distributed sweets upon Islamabad High Court’s grant of interim bail to Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia Steel Mills case.

Desk news adds: Shamim Begum, the mother of the former prime minister, also reached Services Hospital in Lahore on Saturday to meet her ailing son, according to reports.