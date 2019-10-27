Nawaz bail by IHC disappoints AGP

ISLAMABAD: Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Anwar Mansoor Saturday expressed disappointment over the handling of reference against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif whom the Islamabad High Court granted an interim bail on humanitarian grounds in Al-Azizia case.

Following the court’s decision, the AGP said the federal government was unaware about the developments in the case.

He said neither the federation received a notice regarding the case nor was it a party to the matter.

Anwar said the NAB told the court that the former prime minister was in the custody of the Punjab government.

The AGP said in case the court summoned a representative from the federal government then they will appear before it.

He further said if former prime minister could get bail, then why the same criteria was not applied to other prisoners suffering from Aids or cancer.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Saturday approved the interim bail of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on medical grounds until Tuesday in Al-Azizia reference.

During hearing, the court accepted the bail plea until Tuesday against two bail bonds of Rs2 million, asking the federal and Punjab government to send a concrete answer related to the plea.

During the hearing, Additional Prosecutor General of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) said the authority had no objection to the bail of Nawaz Sharif on medical grounds. Following the decision, the PML-N submitted the bail bonds in the case.