close
Sun Oct 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
October 27, 2019

Robert makes Bundesliga history

Sports

AFP
October 27, 2019

BERLIN: Robert Lewandowski made yet more history on Saturday by netting in Bayern Munich’s home game against Union Berlin, setting a new record after scoring in each of the first nine Bundesliga matches this season.

The Poland striker showed clinical finishing by tucking away an Alphonso Davies second-half pass at the Allianz Arena to claim his 13th goal in his first nine league games this season.

He has now scored in each of his last 13 games for Bayern and means Lewandowski broke the previous league record, set by current Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who scored in each of the first eight games of the 2015/16 season for Borussia Dortmund. Having also scored twice in Bayern’s 3-2 midweek win at Olympiakos in Champions League, 31-year-old Lewandowski now has 19 goals in just 14 appearances in all competitions during what is turning into the best season of his career.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports