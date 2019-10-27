close
Sun Oct 27, 2019
October 27, 2019

Monaco’s Ben Yedder ends Nantes’ perfect home run

October 27, 2019

NANTES, France: Prolific striker Wissam Ben Yedder grabbed his ninth goal of the season as Monaco handed Nantes their first home Ligue 1 defeat of the campaign on Friday.

Ben Yedder struck in the first half and had two more efforts ruled out for offside as Leonardo Jardim´s rejuvenated Monaco clinched a fourth win in their last five league outings.

They move into eighth place in the table while Nantes stay second, five points behind leaders Paris Saint Germain.

