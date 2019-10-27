Monaco’s Ben Yedder ends Nantes’ perfect home run

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NANTES, France: Prolific striker Wissam Ben Yedder grabbed his ninth goal of the season as Monaco handed Nantes their first home Ligue 1 defeat of the campaign on Friday.
Ben Yedder struck in the first half and had two more efforts ruled out for offside as Leonardo Jardim´s rejuvenated Monaco clinched a fourth win in their last five league outings.
They move into eighth place in the table while Nantes stay second, five points behind leaders Paris Saint Germain.
NANTES, France: Prolific striker Wissam Ben Yedder grabbed his ninth goal of the season as Monaco handed Nantes their first home Ligue 1 defeat of the campaign on Friday.
Ben Yedder struck in the first half and had two more efforts ruled out for offside as Leonardo Jardim´s rejuvenated Monaco clinched a fourth win in their last five league outings.
They move into eighth place in the table while Nantes stay second, five points behind leaders Paris Saint Germain.