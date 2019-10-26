When Nawaz falls ill, bids made to take him abroad: Rashid

LAHORE: Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid said the government would implement the courts orders on Nawaz Sharif and JUI-F march in letter and spirit. He said whenever Nawaz Sharif fell ill, attempts were made to take him abroad.

He said the permission for the so-called Azadi march of opposition parties is dependent on the Supreme Court orders and the government will abide by the court orders.

While addressing a press conference at the Railway Headquarters here on Friday, he said the people heading towards Raiwind Ijtema (gathering) are those willing to serve Islam, whereas Maulana Fazlur Rehman is departing for Islamabad to “create anarchy”.

The minister said Prime Minister Imran would complete his tenure and the country would achieve prosperity and development targets under his leadership.

“The government is ready to provide face-saving to Azadi-march participants on the Supreme Court orders, which will be respected. However, the law will take its course if the SC directions were violated.”

The minister alleged that Fazlur Rehman was deceiving the other two opposition parties. He claimed that politics of the two opposition parties had ended. “My sources said that the decision will be made till Nov 9 against what Maulana is going to do,” he said.

While providing details about the MainLine-1 (ML-1) project, the railway minister said the government would commence work on the project which would create 100,000 jobs. He said the ministry had increased salaries of railway police up to 50 per cent. He said that 872-kilometre lines had been included in PC-1 planning and development work on ML-1 would start next year.

He revealed that a Safari Train is being inaugurated from Nov 10 2019 via Golra Sharif. He said the Fast Track Access Policy was being announced shortly by Prime Minister Imran Khan at Railway Headquarters in Lahore soon. “138 passenger trains and 16 freight trains are running in the country while the ministry has allowed private companies to use railway tracks,” he added.

Sh Rashid prayed for early recovery of Mian Nawaz Sharif. “Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to provide all medical facilities to Nawaz Sharif,” the minister said. However, he claimed that politics of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party had come to an end.

Sh Rashid said former president Asif Ali Zardari’s health condition is more critical than Nawaz Sharif’s. “I had suggested to Imran Khan to let them go and get rid of the problem,” he added.