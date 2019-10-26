Govt destroyed every segment of society, claims Gilani

MULTAN: Former premier and PPP senior leader Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani has said that the government has destroyed every segment of the society due to incompetency and wrong policies.

He said this while addressing a meeting of the PPP office-bearers at Gilani House on Friday, The meeting was organised in connection with PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s visit to Muzaffargarh. Gilani said that the government had snatched jobs from youths after coming into power.

The rulers only promoted inflation, joblessness and financially destroyed peasants, he alleged. The factories were going to shut down and thousands of workers were being fired continuously, he lamented.

The foreign investment had reached to zero level while domestic businessmen were shifting their capital to abroad, he claimed. Gilani said that inflated tariffs of electricity and gas had gone beyond from the reach of the common man.

The masses were recalling the PPP rule, which provided them jobs and ended inflation, besides reducing fuel prices, he said. Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani said that Muzaffargarh was the fort of the PPP as the party always won seats of national and provincial assembly from here in past.

The voters elected the PPP candidates in 2008 election and the party won all national assembly seats from the city, he added. Gilani informed that PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would address a historical public meeting in Muzaffargarh on November 8.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s public meeting would change the political scenario in the district, he added. He alleged that PPP co-chairperson Asif Zardari and PML-N leader Mian Nawaz Sharif were trapped in fake and fabricated cases.