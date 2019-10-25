Dubai relaxes liquor laws, allows tourists to buy alcohol

DUBAI: Dubai has loosened its liquor laws to allow tourists to purchase alcohol in state-controlled stores, previously only accessible to license-holding residents, as the United Arab Emirates saw the first drop in alcohol sales by volume in a decade.

The new laws, which also let visitors to skyscraper-studded Dubai obtain liquor permits themselves for the first time, come amid a widening economic downturn affecting this oil-rich nation on the Arabian Peninsula.

However, the laws also close a long-standing legal conundrum facing imbibing tourists who travel here. Throwing back shots, sipping a beer or indulging in a Champagne-soaked brunch in this city-state technically remains illegal without a drinker holding a permit, though no bartender ever asks to see one before pouring a drink.

“The United Arab Emirates is facing tough challenges, as changes in both consumers’ buying behavior and demographics started to have an effect,” the market research firm Euromonitor International said in a recent report.

Dubai, home to the long-haul carrier Emirates, draws visitors from around the world to the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, as well as to resorts on beaches along the Persian Gulf. Tourists wander through kilometers of air-conditioned malls, travel by SUVs into its rolling deserts and enjoy its many restaurants.

Many also have a drink while here. The United Arab Emirates dominates other countries around the Mideast when it comes to drinking, with a per-capita alcohol consumption of 3.8 liters (1 gallon) per person per year, according to the World Health Organisation. That’s even with Sharjah, one of the UAE’s seven emirates, banning alcohol.

Alcohol means big business, especially for the state. There’s a 50% import tax on a bottle of alcohol, as well as an additional 30% tax in Dubai on buying from liquor stores. Dubai Duty Free, which is also government owned, sold over $2 billion of goods last year alone to those passing through its airport terminals, including 9 million cans of beer, 3 million whiskey bottles and 1.5 million bottles of wine. Duty-free sales, while limited, never required an alcohol license.