Book “My Brief Political Romance” launched

PESHAWAR: A book on the parliamentary history and working of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly was launched here on Thursday.

“My Brief Political Romance” has been authored by Meraj Hamayun Khan, a former Member Provincial Assembly (MPA).

The book-launching ceremony was held at the lone five-star hotel in the provincial capital. It was attended by the author’s family members, officials from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, politicians, members of civil society, academia and media.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ombudsperson Rukhshanda Naz was the chief guest of the event. Meraj Humayun, who served as chairperson of the Women Parliamentary Caucus in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, was elected MPA on Qaumi Watan Party ticket in 2013 on a seat reserved for women reserved seat. She is also Chief Executive Officer of the civil society organisation. Meraj Humayun has recounted her experience as a member of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly providing some interesting details of the systems under which the Assembly operates.

The book briefly relates the historical background and parliamentary history of the province before recording the happenings in the 2013-18 assembly session. The book provides recommendations for improving the management and political system of the province. This book is a valuable addition to parliamentary literature and will benefit all those who aspire to reach the assembly to address the gaps in the governance system through improved legislation.

“The language is simple and the style is informal so students of politics would find it easy to comprehend,” one of the speakers noted.