Gold prices remain unchanged

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market remained unchanged on Wednesday.

An announcement by the Karachi Saraf Association said gold rates remained unchanged at Rs87,100/tola. Similarly, there was no change in the prices of 10 grams gold, which stood at Rs74,674.

In the international market, bullion rates dropped $2/ounce to $1,491/ounce.

Rates in the local market were still trading Rs1,500/tola lower, compared with the prices in the Dubai gold market, jewellers claimed.