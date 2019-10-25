Gold prices remain unchanged

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market remained unchanged on Wednesday.
An announcement by the Karachi Saraf Association said gold rates remained unchanged at Rs87,100/tola. Similarly, there was no change in the prices of 10 grams gold, which stood at Rs74,674.
In the international market, bullion rates dropped $2/ounce to $1,491/ounce.
Rates in the local market were still trading Rs1,500/tola lower, compared with the prices in the Dubai gold market, jewellers claimed.
