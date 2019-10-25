Forex reserves rise to $15.186bln

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves rose to $15.186 billion during the week ended October 18 from $15.142 billion a week ago, the central bank reported on Thursday.

The forex reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased $79 million to $7.892 billion. However, the foreign exchange reserves of commercial banks fell to $7.293 billion from $7.328 billion.