Thu Oct 24, 2019
AFP
October 24, 2019

US lauds German idea of int'l ‘safe zone’ in Syria

World

AFP
October 24, 2019

BRUSSELS: The US ambassador to NATO on Wednesday welcomed an idea floated by Germany of Europe possibly contributing to a so-called "safe zone" inside Syria, but other Alliance members expressed consternation.

NATO member Turkey’s military operation in northern Syria is to dominate a meeting of North Atlantic Treaty Organisation defence ministers in Brussels on Thursday and Friday.

The issue has become even more controversial after Turkey on Tuesday sealed a deal with Moscow for Russian forces to help clear Kurdish fighters from the "safe zone" it is creating in northern Syria and to patrol the area.

US ambassador Kay Bailey Hutchison said her country hailed the idea launched by German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer of international forces creating a security zone in northeastern Syria.

