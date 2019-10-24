DC assures traders of resolving key issues

Islamabad :Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad, Hamza Shafqaat said that business community was playing important role in the economic development of the region and assured that ICT Administration would take measures to resolve its key issues. He was talking to Muhammad Ahmed Waheed president, Tahir Abbasi, senior vice president and Saif ur Rahman Khan, vice president, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry during his visit to Chamber House. Muhammad Ejaz Abbasi, vice president FPCCI, Khalid Chaudhry former senior vice president ICCI, Zia Chaudhry, executive members ICCI and others were also present at the occasion.

Hamza Shafqaat said that maintaining law and order situation in Islamabad was the responsibility of ICT Administration, however, he said that business community should also cooperate with it for ensuring peaceful environment in Islamabad. He said that loaded vehicles were allowed entry in industrial area during specific timings, however, he said that amendment in notification would be made to allow them entry in industries any time.

Speaking at the occasion, Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, president, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that apart from specific timings, entry of loaded vehicles was banned in industrial area due to which business activities were suffering and stressed that ICT Administration should adopt a lenient approach for this purpose to facilitate transportation of goods to and from industrial areas in Islamabad without any hindrance. He said that ICCI has always cooperated with ICT administration on major issues including price control, social security and ban on plastic bags and assured the Chamber would continue to cooperate with it for peaceful business environment in the city. He hoped that ICT Administration would take measures to address major issues of business community in cooperation with ICCI.

Tahir Abbasi, senior vice president, Saif ur Rahman Khan, vice president ICCI, Muhammad Ejaz Abbasi, vice president FPCCI and others also spoke at the occasion and stressed upon the need of close cooperation between ICCI and ICT Administration for facilitating the growth of business and economic activities in the region.