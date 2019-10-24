12 industrial units sealed over pollution

LAHORE:A team of Punjab Environment Protection Department (EPD) has sealed 12 industrial units in different areas of the City over environmental pollution.

This was stated by EPD Deputy Director Ali Ijaz on Wednesday. "The sealed industrial units were harming the environment and were a cause of air pollution," he added. The EPD team raided the industries emitting dense black smoke and using substandard fuel. Ali Ijaz said that the owners of these industries had not installed air pollution control equipment despite warnings hence they were sealed.