International conference on energy held

LAHORE:The third International Conference on Energy Conservation and Efficiency (ICECE) 2019 aimed at creating a professional as well as educational network by bringing the experts and community together was held at University of Engineering & Technology (UET) here on Wednesday.

According to a press release, Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) Chairman Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid inaugurated the event. While addressing the participants, he said Pakistan was facing energy crisis which created gap between the demand and supply of energy in the country. He added such conferences had significant importance not only to highlight energy problems but also to find their solutions.

UET Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar said, “UET is facilitating the learners to seek more and more knowledge theoretically and practically to obtain the real implementation of the skills at large for the betterment of the masses.” He also said Pakistan could save 10 million dollar by using energy-efficient devices. He also thanked the international experts for sharing their research, knowledge and experiences.

MoU: Bahcesehir University, Turkey’s International Office Director for Washington, Berlin and Cyprus campuses Ms Nuket Tanol visited Punjab University and called on the Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar.

On this occasion, an MoU was also signed for a five-year term which will facilitate students and staff exchange while both the universities would launch joint research projects and offer postdoctoral research in various fields.

PU External Linkages Director Dr Fouzia Hadi, Registrar Dr Khalid Khan and others were also present. Lahore Arts Council affairs discussed: A meeting was held on Wednesday to discuss and review various matters of Lahore Arts Council at Alhamra Arts Centre, The Mall.

The meeting chaired by Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Athar Ali Khan decided to do strict monitoring of the stage plays. Literary and cultural programmes for the next three months were finalised. Instructions were issued to all the officers of Alhamra to do their best for the prosperity of Lahore Arts Council.

regularisED: Around 130 employees of Punjab University working on daily wages for many years have been regularised on the instructions of Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhtar after the recommendation of selection committee.

According to the notifications issued here Wednesday, the non-teaching employees working in the capacities of chowkidar, armed guards and sanitary workers in BS-1 and BS-2 who fulfilled the eligibility criteria for the posts have been regularised with immediate effect. The appointees will have to submit their joining reports within 15 days. The PU employees have thanked PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhtar, Registrar Dr Muhammad Khalid Khan and Chairman Selection Committee Prof Dr Muhammad Taqi Zahid Butt for making efforts for their regularisation and resolving their long-standing issues.