Colonisation of industrial estates ensured

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Trade and Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that hundred percent colonisation of industrial estates will be ensured by providing necessary facilities like electricity and gas along with development of infrastructure.

He stated this while presiding over a meeting here Wednesday in which progress on development work and colonisation of Faisalabad Industrial City and other industrial estates especially M-3 industrial estate were reviewed. He said the government was committed to promoting trade and economic activities to wriggle the country out of darkness of poverty and joblessness.

The minister said the country was facing challenges due to failed economic policies of the past governments. He said the economy was moving towards stability due to the continued efforts and solid economic policies of the government. He said that failure in complete colonisation of 4,315-acre M-3 industrial estate in Faisalabad, even after a passage of 11 year, is deplorable. He informed that land had been acquired for Allama Iqbal Industrial City and foundation stone would be laid in December this year. Agreements have been signed with five Chinese companies and Pakistani investors for investment in Faisalabad Industrial City. He said that the entire necessary infrastructure would be provided on priority basis in Allama Iqbal Industrial City, Faisalabad and hoped that new industry would create employment opportunities. The line departments should work hard to timely complete the colonisation of industrial estates and completion of development schemes. New industrial centres are being established to expedite the process of industrialisation and poverty would be overcome by promoting industrial revolution, he said.

transparent Purchases: Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar has directed the authorities concerned to expedite the pace of work on the e-procurement project. He said the process of purchases in government and semi-government departments would be made more easy and transparent through the latest online system.

He stated this while chairing a meeting of the board of management of the Punjab Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) at Civil Secretariat here on Wednesday. The chief secretary said that the PPRA should ensure transparency in the procurement of government departments and information technology (IT) should be used for the purpose.

The meeting gave approval to making PPRA a financially-autonomous institution and charging fees for the provision of services. It was also decided to include secretaries of higher education, communication and works, energy and local government departments in PPRA's board of management.