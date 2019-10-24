Maryam allowed to visit Nawaz for an hour

LAHORE: The government of the Punjab, Home Department allowed the detained Maryam Nawaz to visit former prime minister Nawaz Sharif at the Services Hospital, but was also admitted there after she fell sick during the visit. The sources in the home department confirmed that she was given permission for one hour, after the recommendation of higher authorities of the provincial government, to arrange Maryam's visit to the hospital for seeing her ailing father. Maryam, being detained at the Kot Lakhpat Jail, was released on a parole for an hour.

On the other hand, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz was also admitted to the Services Hospital on Wednesday night after she met her ailing father, the Geo News reported. According to sources, Maryam was admitted to VVIP-II, while her father is admitted to VVIP-l. She was undergoing various tests at the hospital, sources said while, adding that earlier this week Maryam had suffered from some health complication.