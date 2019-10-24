‘KP’s mineral sector to be made investment-friendly’

PESHAWAR: Minister for Mines and Minerals Development Dr Amjad Ali has said that the amended Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mineral Sector Governance (Amendment) Act, 2019 will make mineral sector investment-friendly.

The provincial cabinet approved Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mineral Sector Governance (Amendment) Act, 2019 on Tuesday. The act would address the post-merger scenario of the tribal districts, and other key issues in the mines and mineral sector’s existing law, said a handout.

The new amendment has defined the mining operation procedure and awards of mineral titles for the newly-merged tribal districts. The amended draft said that in the grant of the titles in the newly-merged tribal districts priority would be given to the local community.

In addition, the mineral titleholder in these areas would also be nominated by the local community. A dispute resolution committee would also be formed to address the mineral sector issues of the area.

The Mineral Sector Governance (Amendment) Act, 2019 will also introduce e-bidding in the minor minerals sector, which would further promote transparency in the sector. Mines and Minerals Minister Amjad Ali said that the amended act is formulated to facilitate investors in the mining sector of the province as it is one of the key sectors in KP which can provide a boost to the economy.