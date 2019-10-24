close
Thu Oct 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
0C
0ur Correspondent
October 24, 2019

ICST rejects govt’s claims of economic development’By Saeed Ahmed

National

0C
0ur Correspondent
October 24, 2019

ISLAMABAD: A section of business community has rejected tall claims about rapid national development which is contrary to the situation on the ground, a business leader said on Wednesday.

We don’t need so-called development which makes life difficult for the masses and forces the business community to take to the streets, said Shahid Rasheed Butt former ICCI President. The business community has run out of all the options but to protest the policies of the government which is pushing them to bankruptcy, he added.

Shahid Rasheed Butt said that local investors are running from pillar to post to avoid bankruptcy, but the government officials are inviting foreign investors to the country which is a joke.

Instead of showing any improvement after the IMF deal, the country’s economic situation has further deteriorated as the deal proved disastrous for the country.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan