ICST rejects govt’s claims of economic development’By Saeed Ahmed

ISLAMABAD: A section of business community has rejected tall claims about rapid national development which is contrary to the situation on the ground, a business leader said on Wednesday.

We don’t need so-called development which makes life difficult for the masses and forces the business community to take to the streets, said Shahid Rasheed Butt former ICCI President. The business community has run out of all the options but to protest the policies of the government which is pushing them to bankruptcy, he added.

Shahid Rasheed Butt said that local investors are running from pillar to post to avoid bankruptcy, but the government officials are inviting foreign investors to the country which is a joke.

Instead of showing any improvement after the IMF deal, the country’s economic situation has further deteriorated as the deal proved disastrous for the country.