CPEC benefits

Even though CPEC has opened up many job opportunities, it needs to benefit local people. If development is really for the common people then, before CPEC, the authorities should try and improve things in Gwadar. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a collective vision between Pakistan and China to improve relations and promote development. It is clear that CPEC has proved successful for China.

Most areas in Gwadar have practically no clean drinking water. Even though Gwadar is a vital part of CPEC, people there are deprived of basic necessities. Development in Pakistan facilitates only the rich.

Bilal Shabbir

Islamabad